PM Modi to visit Amaravati after April 15 to relaunch construction work of capital city

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has intensified ground levelling work in Amaravati as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to relaunch the construction works of the State capital between April 15 and 20.

Though the Prime Minister’s Office has accepted the invitation extended by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the exact date of Modi’s visit to Amaravati is yet to be finalised. The APCRDA has taken up extensive groundwork for the PM’s visit, including levelling 250 acres of land, deploying 16 excavators, four heavy cranes and six trucks at the site.

A major public meeting is being planned at west of the N-9 road behind the Secretariat Building Complex in Velagapudi, where Ugadi celebrations will be held on March 30 on a 40 acre site. After the end of the festivities, development works will commence in the same area for the PM’s programme.