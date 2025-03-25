Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam wins back Blue Flag tag

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh called for the collective efforts of the public representatives, officials, and the public to maintain cleanliness at Rushikonda Beach.

Speaking to mediapersons after hoisting the Blue Flag at the beach in Visakhapatnam on Monday, Durgesh alleged that the Blue Flag certification had been temporarily revoked due to the negligence of the previous YSRCP regime. However, immediate steps were taken to restore the certification, he said, emphasising that the Blue Flag tag plays a crucial role in attracting international tourists and urged public cooperation for the development of the beach.

He urged tourists and locals to avoid littering and refrain from throwing plastic waste into the sea. He emphasised the role of local representatives in educating the public about adhering to designated guidelines for the beach.

Furthermore, the minister outlined a special plan to ensure Blue Flag-level conditions at the beach under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan.

He proposed initiatives such as setting up bamboo passing spaces, and beer and wine beach shacks to attract international tourists, which would also contribute to economic growth.

He assured that these plans have been brought to the attention of the Chief Minister and are expected to be finalised soon. Durgesh assured that steps would be taken to ensure no inconvenience to locals. He emphasised the responsibility of protecting the livelihoods of fishermen and maintaining a humane approach in all activities. He warned of strict action against any encroachment of land.

MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, APTDC Chairman Nookasani Balaji, APTDC MD Amrapali Kata, Visakhapatnam Collector MN Harendhira Prasad and others were present.