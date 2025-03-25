Tamarind farmers of Srikakulam district suffer losses as prices remain low

SRIKAKULAM: Tamarind farmers in agency and remote areas of Srikakulam and Parvathipuram-Manyam districts are struggling to recover their investments due to poor yields and inadequate pricing by the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC).

Adverse climatic conditions, including persistent fog, have significantly impacted tamarind production, forcing farmers to sell their produce to local traders for better prices. Tamarind cultivation is prevalent in Sitampeta, Pathapatnam, Parvathipuram, Saluru, and Gummalaxmipuram ITDA divisions.

The crop typically reaches harvest in early March, requiring labour for harvesting and cleaning. Farmers pay workers a daily wage of Rs 300, adding to their production costs. However, the low yield this year has further strained their earnings.

The GCC, which operates divisional offices in these regions, has set the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for tamarind at Rs 36 per kg, a slight increase from Rs 34 last year. However, farmers argue that this rate is insufficient to cover their expenses. As a result, many are opting to sell their produce to local traders at prices ranging between Rs 40 and Rs 50 per kg, depending on quality.