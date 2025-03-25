Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board approves Rs 5,258-crore budget for fiscal year 2025-26

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board, chaired by BR Naidu, on Monday approved a Rs 5,258 crore budget for 2025-26 while ratifying the Rs 5,179 crore budget for 2024-25. The board meeting focused on temple renovations, land reclamation, and expanding TTD’s spiritual presence across India and abroad.

The board sanctioned temple renovation and reconstruction in Karimnagar, Kodangal, Dharmavaram, Secunderabad, Upamaka, Bugga, Kurnool, Talakona, and Tirupati’s Gangamma Temple, with funds provided by TTD. It also resolved to reclaim 20 acres from Science City, 15 acres from AP Tourism, and 33.5 acres from Mumtaz Hotels, Devalok, and EMMAR Group, aligning with CM N. Chandrababu Naidu’s directives. These lands, between Alipiri and SV Zoo Park, will be used for devotional and pilgrim-centric projects.

TTD announced plans to construct temples abroad and across India. A trust will oversee international projects, and discussions with state CMs are underway to secure land for Srivari temples in various capitals.

Temple restorations, including the Kodangal temple, will be undertaken, and new projects will receive funding from the SRIVANI Trust.

A panel will be formed to oversee TTD’s assets and prevent encroachments. Name badges will be introduced for the staff, and Rs 1 crore sanctioned to upgrade Tirupati’s Srinivasa Sports Complex. Additionally, Rs 26 crore will be allocated for the renovation of 12 non-VIP rest houses.