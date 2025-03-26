Anantapur district ahead of Konaseema in per capita income: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made insightful observations on the shifting trends in per capita income of districts at the Collectors Conference at the State Secretariat on Tuesday.

He said the per capita income of Sri Sathya Sai district stood at Rs 2,19,234 for the financial year 2022-23, while that of Anantapur and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema was Rs 2,33,521 and Rs 1,93,763 respectively.

Generally, Anantapur is considered as a drought-prone and backward district, while the fertile Konaseema is expected to have a higher per capita income. However, a significant growth in the horticulture sector has propelled Anantapur forward, demonstrating the potential of strategic sectoral focus in driving economic progress, he observed.

Naidu underlined the need for replicating the best practices of high-performing districts in those which are lagging behind in growth.

The conference also highlighted the paradigm shift in Gross Value Added (GVA) projections for the financial year 2025-26. Contrary to general assumption, livestock and horticulture sectors are poised to contribute more to the State’s GVA than manufacturing, agriculture and services.

The livestock sector is expected to contribute 11.41% to GVA, followed by horticulture with 10.36%, and manufacturing with 10.29%.

Recognising this trend, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for a renewed focus on these high-growth sectors.