VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the Mega DSC notification to fill vacant teacher posts will be issued in the first week of April.

“A structured approach will be followed to ensure a smooth recruitment process, filling 16,347 teacher posts. I put my first signature on the DSC file after assuming office. The recruitment will be completed before the commencement of new academic year.” he said.

Addressing the 3rd District Collectors’ Conference at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister reiterated that the Thalliki Vandanam Scheme will be implemented from May, and Annadata Sukhibhava will be implemented in three phases along with the Centre.

He reaffirmed his commitment to rebuilding and developing Andhra Pradesh, mentioning that his government has worked tirelessly over the past nine months to put the State back on the path of growth.

Naidu urged the Collector to work with sincerity to overcome the setback caused by the previous destructive governance, and ensure both welfare and development reach the people.

“Welfare benefits should be efficiently delivered to the people. Every government initiative should reach the grassroots. Welfare benefits should be distributed with a sense of dignity rather than as mere handouts,” he stressed.

Mentioning that the Swarnandhra @2047 Vision document includes 10 key principles, Naidu said planning should be extended from the State level to districts, constituencies, mandals and village secretariats. District Collectors should serve as vision execution chairpersons, while MLAs will chair the programme at the constituency level. Infrastructure projects worth `55,000 crore, including national highways, are currently in progress, and should be completed within two years. Collectors should proactively get environmental and other approvals for major projects, he said.

The TDP-led NDA government has completed nine months in office, and this marks the third Collectors’ Conference, the Chief Minister noted.

Naidu pushes for 15% GSDP growth with focus on welfare & development

Regular quarterly meetings will be held to plan and execute governance strategies. The previous five years witnessed governance failures, leading to public dissatisfaction. Hence, the coalition achieved a 93% strike rate in the elections, demonstrating public disapproval of past governance, and high expectations from the new dispensation.