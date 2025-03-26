Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu directs Collectors to focus on wealth creation

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed the District Collectors to focus on attracting private investments to fulfil the ambitious Swarnandhra Vision 2047.

Speaking at the Third Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Naidu emphasised that while 23% of development funds come from government support, the remaining 77% must be driven by private sector investments. He encouraged collectors to identify and promote projects that require Viability Gap Funding (VGF), promising that the government would increase funding where necessary to attract investments.

Highlighting the importance of wealth creation, the Chief Minister stressed that Andhra Pradesh’s economic growth depends heavily on boosting key sectors like livestock, horticulture, manufacturing, and aquaculture. He urged collectors to focus on these areas to maximise income generation.

“Districts once considered underdeveloped are now advancing rapidly. We must adapt and respond to this changing economic landscape,” Naidu advised, calling on collectors to demonstrate leadership in fostering growth.