Andhra Pradesh government unveils startup policy 2024-29

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh government has launched the Innovation and Startup Policy (4.0) for 2024-2029, aiming to foster entrepreneurship, create 20,000 startups, and generate one lakh jobs over the next five years.

The policy replaces the AP Information Technology Policy (2021-2024), which ended on September 30, 2024. Secretary (IT, Electronics, and Communications) Katamneni Bhaskar issued a government order formalising the new framework on Monday.

The policy seeks to promote 20 Soonicorns and 10 Unicorns while establishing 10 new Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in AI, blockchain, quantum computing, health tech, EVs, and advanced manufacturing. AP, categorised as a ‘Leader’ in the 2022 State Startup Ranking by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), aims to enhance its innovation ecosystem across Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kurnool, Anantapur, and Kakinada.