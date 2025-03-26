Cisco’s NetAcad to train 50k learners iN Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cisco to enhance digital skills of students and government officials. The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh at the State Secretariat on Tuesday.

The collaboration aims to bridge the skills gap, enhance employability and build a pipeline of talent to meet the growing demand for skilled workforce.

As part of the MoU, 50,000 learners across Andhra Pradesh will gain access to courses in digital skills through the Cisco Networking Academy, one of the world’s largest-running IT skills-to-jobs programmes. The collaboration will expand the NetAcad programmes across higher education, enhancing skill development among youth, besides creating a highly skilled workforce for the IT sector and other industries. Learners will have access to a mix of self-learning and instructor-led courses on the NetAcad platform.

Cisco will also offer specialised programmes on the Andhra Pradesh government portal, providing officials with greater access to in-demand courses. The initiative will also include virtual internships, workforce development programs such as Women Rock IT and Find Yourself in the Future (FYIF), and hands-on learning opportunities designed to build a robust talent pipeline in the State.