Farmers from 18 tribal villages demand land rights, livelihood in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tribal farmers from 18 villages in Ravikamatham mandal of Anakapalle staged a protest at the Ravikamatham Mandal Revenue Office on Tuesday, seeking government intervention to address issues related to their land and livelihoods. The protest rally which began at the mandal office and continued to the load centre.

Speaking at the protest, tribal leader K Govinda Rao said, “Farmers from these 18 villages, including Ajjapuram, Kotnabelli, Cheemalapadu, Dharmavaram, and Bennavaram panchayats, depend on 800 acres of cashew nut plantations, which provide a primary source of livelihood for 400 tribal families.

The farmers hold D-pattas and forest land pattas, but pest infestations, including blight and stem borer, have severely impacted their cashew yields, leaving them financially strained.”

The farmers explained that they had borrowed money at high-interest rates from private lenders due to banks’ refusal to provide loans, despite their ownership documents. “With crop losses this year, we are struggling to repay our loans,” they stated.

Govinda said another issue raised by the protesters was the incorrect recording of land ownership in the Webland system during the Jagananna re-survey. Tribal farmers alleged that lands registered in their names were wrongly marked as government land, affecting their access to loans and crop insurance. They claimed that 20 acres had been allocated to non-tribal real estate families.