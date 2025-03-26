Guntur Municipal Corporation to promote rooftop gardens in Andhra

GUNTUR: Guntur is set to implement a citywide ban on single-use plastic while promoting rooftop and kitchen gardens starting April 1, as part of the Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra mission. The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is spearheading these initiatives to encourage eco-friendly living.

To support urban gardening, GMC will provide subsidised compost and seeds, enabling households to grow pesticide-free vegetables.

A special mobile app, launching by April 15, will help residents register for gardening assistance. GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu stressed the benefits of organic produce over chemically treated food and urged citizens to embrace homegrown alternatives.

GMC is cracking down on plastic waste. Businesses and residents must switch to eco-friendly alternatives, such as cloth and jute bags, as enforcement of the plastic ban begins. Awareness campaigns will educate the public on the environmental and health hazards of plastic pollution.