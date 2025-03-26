Ippala’s presence at signing of MoU with Cisco irks TDP cadre

VIJAYAWADA: TDP cadre took strong exception to the presence of Ippala Ravindra Reddy, Territory Sales Manager, Public Sector Business of Cisco, who made objectional social media posts against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other party leaders earlier, during the exchange of MoU signed between Cisco and the State government on Tuesday.
Expressing their ire as it happened in the presence of HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, the TDP cadre reposted the social media postings of Ippala using objectionable language against Naidu and other leaders.
Considering the strong objection raised by the TDP cadre for allowing Ippala, along with the Cisco delegation, Lokesh expressed ire at his staff, sources said.
Taking immediate corrective measures, the HRD Minister’s Peshi wrote a letter to the management of Cisco, urging it not to involve Ippala in the projects to be taken up by it in Andhra Pradesh.
While lauding the collaboration between Cisco and the Government of Andhra Pradesh, the Peshi reportedly informed the management about its concern pertaining to Ippala’s association with the project, who coordinated today’s meeting.
“While we respect personal political affiliations, Ippala’s public statements on social media (attached for reference) reveal a pattern of demeaning language and character attacks against our leadership and party".
"His views and expressions go beyond political alignment, and raise concerns about his ability to maintain neutrality and professionalism while engaging in projects related to the State".
"Given the nature of our collaboration and the need for an unbiased and constructive working relationship, we request that Mr Ippala be kept away from all Cisco-led projects in Andhra Pradesh. We believe this step will help foster a more conducive and professional environment for our partnership,” the letter (in circulation on social media) read.