Ippala’s presence at signing of MoU with Cisco irks TDP cadre

VIJAYAWADA: TDP cadre took strong exception to the presence of Ippala Ravindra Reddy, Territory Sales Manager, Public Sector Business of Cisco, who made objectional social media posts against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other party leaders earlier, during the exchange of MoU signed between Cisco and the State government on Tuesday.

Expressing their ire as it happened in the presence of HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, the TDP cadre reposted the social media postings of Ippala using objectionable language against Naidu and other leaders.

Considering the strong objection raised by the TDP cadre for allowing Ippala, along with the Cisco delegation, Lokesh expressed ire at his staff, sources said.

Taking immediate corrective measures, the HRD Minister’s Peshi wrote a letter to the management of Cisco, urging it not to involve Ippala in the projects to be taken up by it in Andhra Pradesh.