Minister Anagani Satya Prasad instructs Collectors to resolve 22A land issues in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Revenue, Registration and Stamps Minister Anagani Satya Prasad has instructed District Collectors to ensure no private land remains entangled in Section 22A disputes, aligning with the State government’s efforts to resolve land conflicts.

Speaking at the Third Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Anagani emphasised that land is a deeply personal issue, particularly for the poor, and urged collectors to prioritise resolving disputes at the grassroots level.

Highlighting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s commitment to uplifting marginalised communities, he noted that the coalition government has convened three collectors’ conferences within nine months to address public concerns.

Anagani outlined recent reforms in the Revenue Department, including the repeal of the previous administration’s Land Titling Act, introduction of laws to curb land grabbing, and amendments to the Record of Rights (ROR) Act. The appeal authority under the ROR Act was shifted from District Revenue Officers (DROs) to Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) to expedite dispute resolution.

He stressed that landowners are often unaware of why their property is flagged under Section 22A and directed collectors to clear such cases promptly.