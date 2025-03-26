Pastor dies in road accident in Andhra's Rajamahendravaram, Christian groups demand investigation

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Pastor Pagadala Praveen (45) died in a road accident early Tuesday while traveling by bike from Hyderabad to Rajamahendravaram for religious gatherings. The accident occurred at the Godavari Fourth Bridge near Konthamuru village.

Rajanagaram police registered a case and launched an investigation. According to CI S Prasanna Veeriah Goud, Praveen started his journey from Hyderabad’s Tirumalagiri area on Monday and reached the accident site in the early hours of Tuesday.

“CCTV footage confirms it was a road accident. As per our SP’s instructions, special teams have been formed to investigate the circumstances,” the CI told TNIE.

Following his death, gospel preachers and his followers gathered at the hospital and staged a protest, demanding an probe into the matter, calling it a suspicious case. Family members alleged it was a premeditated murder, citing injuries on his face and the unusual manner in which his body was found off the road.

East Godavari SP D Narasimha Kishore urged the public not to spread false information.