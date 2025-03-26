Rs 129 crore for four-lane ROB in Andhra's Mangalagiri

GUNTUR: Mangalagiri is set for a major infrastructure boost with the Centre approving a four-lane Railway Overbridge (ROB) at Level Crossing No. 14, connecting Namburu and Mangalagiri. The Rs 129.18 crore project, fully funded by the Central Government, aims to ease traffic congestion and enhance regional connectivity.

The approval comes as part of ongoing infrastructure upgrades in Guntur and surrounding areas. Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communication Pemmassani played a key role in securing the project, marking the fifth bridge sanctioned under his leadership.

Andhra Pradesh IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh initially proposed the project, which Pemmassani actively pursued at the Centre.

The ROB will provide a crucial link between the Guntur-Vijayawada National Highway and the Amaravati Secretariat, offering an alternative to the heavily congested Tulluru-Mangalagiri Road and the Krishna River embankment road.

It will reduce travel time and improve daily commutes for thousands. By eliminating bottlenecks at Level Crossing No. 14, the ROB will enhance road safety and ensure smoother travel for students and professionals heading to institutions like SRM and VIT universities.