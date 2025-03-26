Tender process done for 90 per cent of works in Andhra's Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister P Narayana toured Amaravati on Tuesday to review progress on key infrastructure projects. During his visit, he inspected under-construction bungalows for secretaries and principal secretaries, as well as the CRDA project office.

Narayana stated that tender process for 90% of works are now complete, with construction progressing steadily. He revealed that the previous NDA government had floated tenders worth Rs 43,000 crore, leading to the near-completion of buildings for officials, MLAs, MLCs, and All India Service personnel.

Criticising the former YSRCP administration for neglecting these efforts, Narayana said challenges continued even after the coalition government took charge. However, with IIT Madras assessing building quality and contractors’ issues being resolved, works have been resumed.

The minister assured that the capital’s development would not financially burden the public, explaining that funding is secured through loans from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB). He noted that the loans would be repaid after land values increase.