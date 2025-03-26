Water bodies come to life in drought-hit district in Andhra Pradesh

ANANTAPUR: The ‘Ananta Niru Sanrakshanam’ project has emerged as a successful model for water conservation in the drought-prone Anantapur district. Led by Kadapa District Forest Officer Vineet Kumar and wildlife conservationist Rupak Yadav, the initiative combines traditional methods, ecological restoration, and community participation to combat water scarcity.

The project focused on reviving rainwater conservation practices while ensuring local involvement. Over six months, it has resulted in the creation of large water tanks, restoration of old water bodies, the development of native plant nurseries, and the introduction of tall (over six feet) plantations — a first for the district. It also revived employment opportunities for the Vadde stone worker community, whose traditional skills had been fading.

Anantapur’s average annual rainfall of 500 mm, coupled with frequent droughts, has long caused severe water shortages and migration. While irrigation projects have supported some regions, large parts of the district remain dry.

Recognising this, Vineet Kumar and Rupak Yadav incorporated water conservation models into Nagarvanam projects in Kalyandurgam and Rayadurgam towns. “We aimed to build sustainable water structures while involving local communities,” Rupak Yadav told TNIE, who played a key role in conceptualising the project.