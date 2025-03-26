Water bodies come to life in drought-hit district in Andhra Pradesh

ANANTAPUR: The ‘Ananta Niru Sanrakshanam’ project has emerged as a successful model for water conservation in the drought-prone Anantapur district. Led by Kadapa District Forest Officer Vineet Kumar and wildlife conservationist Rupak Yadav, the initiative combines traditional methods, ecological restoration, and community participation to combat water scarcity.
The project focused on reviving rainwater conservation practices while ensuring local involvement. Over six months, it has resulted in the creation of large water tanks, restoration of old water bodies, the development of native plant nurseries, and the introduction of tall (over six feet) plantations — a first for the district. It also revived employment opportunities for the Vadde stone worker community, whose traditional skills had been fading.
Anantapur’s average annual rainfall of 500 mm, coupled with frequent droughts, has long caused severe water shortages and migration. While irrigation projects have supported some regions, large parts of the district remain dry.
Recognising this, Vineet Kumar and Rupak Yadav incorporated water conservation models into Nagarvanam projects in Kalyandurgam and Rayadurgam towns. “We aimed to build sustainable water structures while involving local communities,” Rupak Yadav told TNIE, who played a key role in conceptualising the project.
The initiative prioritised restoring water bodies to improve groundwater recharge, enhancing biodiversity, preventing soil erosion, and providing employment for local stone workers. As a result, areas that once experienced severe water runoff now retain water effectively, improving soil quality and supporting plant growth.
A crucial aspect of the project involved identifying neglected water bodies that had turned into dumping grounds. The team removed waste, fenced sites to prevent further pollution, desilted and deepened ponds to increase storage capacity, and reinforced bunds using stones laid by Vadde workers. Borewell recharge systems, designed with gravel, sand, and boulders, were introduced to filter and channel rainwater into the ground, helping farmers replenish aquifers.
Speaking to TNIE, a stone worker named Rambabu said, “I learned many things and saw the results of implementing our local techniques, which have now become international standards. Working on this project gave me the chance to utilise my skills for something I am proud of, and it will remain for the people of Kalyanadurgam to see.” Another worker from Rayadurgam, Viswanath, said, “This project has brought relief to the people of Rayadurgam by increasing greenery, water conservation, and the effective use of simple local techniques.”
The project’s design emphasised long-term sustainability by ensuring the structures require minimal maintenance. Water bodies were strategically located within protected forest areas to prevent encroachment, and community ownership was encouraged to ensure continued preservation.
The initiative’s impact extended beyond water conservation. By engaging the Vadde community for bund construction and water body restoration, the project revived traditional craftsmanship while creating stable livelihoods.
To support afforestation, native plant nurseries were established to ensure sapling availability during planting seasons. More than 5,000 trees have been planted around the water bodies, while over 500,000 saplings were distributed district-wide. Tall plantations are expected to improve tree survival rates in Anantapur’s harsh climate.
Despite initial challenges, the project gained momentum once the first revived pond in Kalyanadurgam began storing millions of litres of water. The transformation convinced skeptics and won community support.
Vineet Kumar believes the project offers a sustainable model for drought-prone regions. “Water is life. Reviving lost sources can restore ecosystems, livelihoods, and secure the future,” he told TNIE.