Acute water shortage hits livelihood of Pedana Kalamkari artisans

VIJAYAWADA: The centuries-old Pedana Kalamkari industry, which is known across the borders for its vibrant hues of natural dyes, intricate motifs that tell stories of culture, is facing an acute water shortage, which is threatening its very survival.

For nearly 15,000 people in Pedana and a few more thousands in its surrounding areas, Kalamkari is more than just a craft — it’s their livelihood. However, a severe water shortage, worsening over the past decade, has pushed the industry to the brink.

Water is indispensable in Kalamkari production. Raw fabric must be washed at least six times in flowing water to remove starch and odour, prepare dyes, and achieve the signature vibrancy seen in sarees, curtains, and other textiles. Without sufficient water, this delicate process falters.

“In the past, we relied on the Ramaraju canal, which flowed almost year-round,” Dr Metla Durga Nageswara Rao (Chinna) of Hemalatha Kalamkari Fabrics told TNIE. “But now, water is available only from July to December. For the remaining nine months, workers must travel nearly 200 kilometres to East and West Godavari districts to clean the fabric.”

Every night at 9 pm, hundreds of workers leave Pedana, returning home only by 2 pm the next day — exhausted, underpaid, and anxious about the future. It is learnt that around 50,000 to 70,000 metres of fabric is to be cleaned in the flowing water everyday.