Acute water shortage hits livelihood of Pedana Kalamkari artisans

VIJAYAWADA: The centuries-old Pedana Kalamkari industry, which is known across the borders for its vibrant hues of natural dyes, intricate motifs that tell stories of culture, is facing an acute water shortage, which is threatening its very survival.
For nearly 15,000 people in Pedana and a few more thousands in its surrounding areas, Kalamkari is more than just a craft — it’s their livelihood. However, a severe water shortage, worsening over the past decade, has pushed the industry to the brink.
Water is indispensable in Kalamkari production. Raw fabric must be washed at least six times in flowing water to remove starch and odour, prepare dyes, and achieve the signature vibrancy seen in sarees, curtains, and other textiles. Without sufficient water, this delicate process falters.
“In the past, we relied on the Ramaraju canal, which flowed almost year-round,” Dr Metla Durga Nageswara Rao (Chinna) of Hemalatha Kalamkari Fabrics told TNIE. “But now, water is available only from July to December. For the remaining nine months, workers must travel nearly 200 kilometres to East and West Godavari districts to clean the fabric.”
Every night at 9 pm, hundreds of workers leave Pedana, returning home only by 2 pm the next day — exhausted, underpaid, and anxious about the future. It is learnt that around 50,000 to 70,000 metres of fabric is to be cleaned in the flowing water everyday.
Before 2009, Pedana’s artisans depended on local canals, which received ample water as farmers were allowed irrigation for two crop cycles. However, with water allocations now limited to one cycle, those canals have run dry.
Since then, the Kalamkari workers have been forced to clean the fabric at Puligadda, Srikakulam, Ghantasala and along the banks of the Krishna River, which also failed when water scarcity struck there as well. The crisis has severely impacted exports, shrinking incomes and pushing some artisans to abandon the trade.
“If this continues for a few more years, Kalamkari may disappear altogether,” warned Pedana Kalamkari Artisan’s Association President Balla Prasad.
Artisans are now pinning their hopes on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who addressed the issue during the election campaigns.
“We need a permanent solution — a new canal like the Ramaraju canal — to secure our future,” Dr Nageswara Rao urged. This isn’t just about water; it’s about preserving our heritage, he added.