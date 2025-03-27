Andhra govt announces collab with Japanese firms for SME Park at Sri City

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met a Japanese delegation led by Ambassador to India Keiichi Ono in Amaravati on Wednesday to discuss avenues for economic collaboration and investment. Highlighting the State’s longstanding ties with Japan, Naidu emphasised the thriving Japanese industrial ecosystem in Sri City, which has played a key role in attracting firms from the island nation. Discussions centred on sectors such as shipbuilding, electronics, chemicals, automobiles, auto components, and education.

The State government announced plans to collaborate with Japanese developers to establish a dedicated SME Park near Sri City, aimed at boosting small and medium enterprises.

Later in the day, a seminar titled ‘Investment, Infrastructure, People-to-People Exchange & Education’ was held in Vijayawada, organised by the Embassy of Japan in India, the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). Ambassador Ono praised AP’s proactive efforts in strengthening Indo-Japanese economic cooperation and credited Sri City for driving investments.

Industries, Food Processing and Commerce Minister TG Bharath reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment through its Japan Connect Policy, which has positioned Andhra Pradesh as a preferred investment hub for Japanese firms.

Sri City’s Managing Director, Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, hailed the Chief Minister’s efforts in promoting Indo-Japanese relations and attracting global investors.