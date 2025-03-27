Bhoomi puja for Reliance biogas plant in Andhra set for April 2

ONGOLE: The foundation stone for the Reliance Integrated Compressed Bio-Gas Plant will be laid on April 2 in Divakara Palli village, Pedda Cherlo Palli mandal. The Rs 131 crore project is expected to generate around 10,000 direct and indirect job opportunities. State IT & HRD Minister Nara Lokesh and a representative from Reliance Group, possibly Mukesh Ambani, are likely to attend the event. Preparations for the Bhoomi Puja and public meeting are in full swing, with authorities levelling the ground, clearing vegetation, and setting up electricity supply lines. Kanigiri Ugra Narasimha Reddy is overseeing the arrangements to ensure completion by April 1.

The project is part of the State government’s push to attract investments in the clean energy sector. With CM Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts, Reliance has committed to investing in Andhra Pradesh’s pure fuels industry. Officials have identified 12,100 acres of government land in Kanigiri Assembly constituency for such projects, with each bio-gas plant requiring around 2,000 acres.

The plant will cultivate a special variety of grass to produce bio-gas, while additional affiliated industries will provide further employment. A large workforce, including JCBs, earthmovers, and tractors, has been deployed to expedite preparations. Revenue, Panchayat Raj, and Electricity Department staff are working round the clock. “We are making all arrangements, including clearing 500 acres of land and setting up power supply, to accommodate the large public turnout expected for the event,” said the MLA.