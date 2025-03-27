CM Chandrababu Naidu announces abolition of NALA Act

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the immediate abolition of the Non-Agricultural Land Assessment (NALA) Act, citing it as a major hindrance to development during the closing session of the two-day Third District Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

He emphasised that laws obstructing development will be eliminated, even if they generate revenue. “We’ll make up for it through other means. An ordinance will be issued soon, and I want this discussed in the next Cabinet meeting,” Naidu added.

During the Collectors’ Conference, the Chief Minister reviewed presentations from all 26 Collectors, and offered strategic directions to promote growth.

CM calls for grounding of Rs 7 lakh crore investments

Stressing innovation and technology, he encouraged officials to adopt efficient project planning methods, asserting that well-designed, tech-driven initiatives are key to progress.