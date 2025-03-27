CM Chandrababu Naidu announces abolition of NALA Act

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the immediate abolition of the Non-Agricultural Land Assessment (NALA) Act, citing it as a major hindrance to development during the closing session of the two-day Third District Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
He emphasised that laws obstructing development will be eliminated, even if they generate revenue. “We’ll make up for it through other means. An ordinance will be issued soon, and I want this discussed in the next Cabinet meeting,” Naidu added.
During the Collectors’ Conference, the Chief Minister reviewed presentations from all 26 Collectors, and offered strategic directions to promote growth.
CM calls for grounding of Rs 7 lakh crore investments
Stressing innovation and technology, he encouraged officials to adopt efficient project planning methods, asserting that well-designed, tech-driven initiatives are key to progress.
He underscored the swift implementation of Rs 7 lakh crore in investments secured over the past nine months. He urged Collectors to accelerate project grounding, develop new townships near major investments, and promote entrepreneurship under his ‘One Family-One Entrepreneur’ vision.
Naidu highlighted WhatsApp Governance as a game-changer in public service delivery, urging officials to extend its benefits to all households.
He also outlined ambitious plans for economic growth: developing Visakhapatnam as a key economic hub, transforming Anakapalli into a defence industry centre, and positioning ASR district as an organic farming hub. Additionally, he stressed the importance of major infrastructure projects such as the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, Moolapet Port, and key irrigation initiatives.
Emphasising his ‘People-First’ Governance approach, Naidu directed special officers to visit districts regularly and support Collectors in implementing long-term solutions to public grievances. He urged officials to drive change, ensuring AP’s transformation into a global economic powerhouse.