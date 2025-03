RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM\VIJAYAWADA: Amid cries of foul play in the death of Hyderabad-based gospel preacher Pagadala Praveen (45) in a road mishap, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a thorough investigation, and directed DGP Harish Kumar Gupta to examine every detail of the incident. Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Praveen.

The incident occurred while he was going on a two-wheeler from Hyderabad to attend a Christian gathering in Chagallu, 30 km from Rajamahendravaram. The mishap took place near the Godavari Fourth Bridge at Konthamuru village in East Godavari district on Monday night. It was initially deemed a mishap by Rajanagaram police. The sudden death of the well-known preacher had raised suspicion, with many questioning the police narrative.

Gospel preacher Sabbella Prasada Reddy called for an in-depth probe, emphasising Praveen’s significant following in the Telugu States. “We suspect this was not a road mishap,” Reddy asserted, mentioning that Praveen earlier voiced concern about threat to his life from unidentified individuals. Describing Praveen as an exceptional scholar in Christian theology, Pastor John Wesley said, “We trust the system, but police should reveal the truth.”

Former MP GV Harsha Kumar alleged a targeted killing, linking the incident to a perceived rise in attacks on Christians after the NDA came to power in the State. “Praveen was murdered, not killed in an accident,” the former MP claimed, accusing fundamentalist groups of targeting him out of envy for his oratory prowess. “The government should address our doubts with an open investigation,” the former MP said.

Terming Praveen’s death deeply saddening, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident.