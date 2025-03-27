Election heat rises for Ramakuppam Mandal Parishad President post

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission has directed officials to conduct elections for four Mandal Parishad President (MPP) vacancies and co-option members in six mandals of the erstwhile Chittoor district on Thursday.

Political tensions are particularly high in Ramakuppam mandal, part of CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Kuppam constituency. Determined to secure the MPP post, TDP leaders are strategising to ensure victory, even if by a slim margin.

In Ramakuppam, TDP holds seven MPTC seats, while YSRCP has eight, with one position currently vacant. With numbers favoring YSRCP, TDP is reportedly attempting to postpone the election until the vacant seat is filled. This delay could improve TDP’s chances of regaining control by ensuring a stronger voting advantage.

Local TDP leaders are adopting a wait-and-see strategy, while YSRCP has kept its MPP candidate’s identity secret until Wednesday evening to prevent potential defections or influence tactics. Given the high stakes in Ramakuppam, TDP is determined to claim victory to maintain its influence in Naidu’s home turf, while YSRCP is aggressively working to secure the seat.

In Thavanampalle, YSRCP’s Patnam Prathap Reddy is poised for an easy win with his party holding 12 out of 14 MPTC seats. In Sodum, under the leadership of MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, YSRCP is expected to secure the MPP post.

In Tirupati Rural, YSRCP leaders moved their MPTCs to a camp in Mumbai to prevent possible poaching, with the party seeking High Court protection to ensure their members’ safe participation.

The yellow party decided not to contest for Vice-MPP in Vijayapuram mandal of Nagari Assembly constituency as the YSRCP holds a clear majority.