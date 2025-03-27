No parking fee at multiplexes and malls in Andhra from April 1, conditions apply

VISAKHAPATNAM: From April 1, malls and multiplexes will no longer be allowed to charge parking fees, following directives from the State Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department. Consumer Rights Council National President Dr. Vikas Pandey announced this during a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The government issued GO MS No. 44 on March 24 to implement the earlier GO MS No. 119, dated March 28, 2017.

Under the new rule, parking will be free for the first 30 minutes. For parking between 30 minutes and one hour, no fee will be charged if the vehicle owner presents a valid shopping bill or movie ticket from the establishment. Those without proof must pay a prescribed parking fee.

For parking beyond one hour, users with bills or tickets exceeding the parking fee will continue to avail free parking. Others will be charged standard rates.

Dr Pandey stated that a representation was submitted to municipal officials urging immediate enforcement of GO MS No. 119. Authorities subsequently issued directives to ensure compliance.

Despite existing rules, many malls and multiplexes continued to levy parking charges, leading to widespread complaints.

The latest order aims to prevent violations. Strict action will be taken against non-compliant establishments, with enforcement overseen by the State Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration, as directed by Chief Secretary S Suresh Kumar.