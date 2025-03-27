Rs 955 crore for infrastructure boost in Guntur

GUNTUR: Guntur is set for a major transformation with Rs 955.88 crore allocated exclusively for its development, as part of the Rs 1,263.79 crore secured by Union Minister of State Pemmasani Chandrasekhar in just nine months. The funds, sourced from Central and State governments, will drive key infrastructure, irrigation, and healthcare projects across the parliamentary constituency.

A significant Rs 635.88 crore has been sanctioned for road projects and Road Over Bridges (ROBs), aimed at improving connectivity and easing congestion. Approvals have been secured for four ROBs at Shankar Vilas, Gaddipadu (Inner Ring Road), Pedapalakaluru-Pericherla, and Nandivelugu. Three of these are in the tendering stage, while another at Level Crossing No. 14 will follow soon. These projects will enhance transportation efficiency and reduce travel time.

To boost agriculture, Rs 400 crore has been allocated for the modernization and expansion of the Guntur Channel under the 2025-26 State budget. This initiative will enhance water supply, improve irrigation efficiency, and benefit local farmers, ensuring stable crop yields and economic growth.

Healthcare infrastructure will also see major improvements, with Rs 150 crore sanctioned for a 100-bed Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) hospital in Prattipadu. The hospital will provide advanced medical care to workers and the general public, reducing pressure on existing healthcare facilities.

Additionally, Rs 77.91 crore has been designated for the development of Gandikota, a historic site poised for tourism-driven infrastructure enhancements.

With these large-scale investments, Guntur is set for extensive growth in connectivity, agriculture, and healthcare. The projects mark a new era of development, strengthening the region’s infrastructure and promising long-term benefits for residents and businesses.