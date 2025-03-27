Severe heatwave likely to affect 47 mandals in Andhra Pradesh on March 27

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 47 mandals across Andhra Pradesh are expected to experience severe heatwaves on Wednesday, with the highest impact in Srikakulam (13 mandals), Vizianagaram (14), Parvathipuram Manyam (11), Anakapalle (2), Kakinada (4), East Godavari (2), and NTR (1). On Thursday, the heatwave is likely to intensify, affecting 199 mandals across multiple districts, according to AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Ronanki Kurmanath.

On Tuesday, several areas recorded extreme temperatures, with Rudravaram in Nandyal district reaching 41.6°C, followed by Darimadugu in Prakasam at 41.1°C, and Somasila in Nellore at 40.9°C. Other hotspots included Puthanavaripalli (Annamayya), Pipalli (Chittoor), and Atlur (YSR) at 40.1°C, while Renigunta (Tirupati) touched 40°C.

Kurmanath advised senior citizens, pregnant women, and those with health conditions to stay indoors and avoid exposure to hot winds. Residents should take precautions, avoid strenuous activities, and stay hydrated.

Additionally, with unseasonal rain and thunderstorms expected, people are urged to remain cautious and avoid standing under trees during lightning strikes.