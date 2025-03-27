Telangana urges tribunal for equitable allocation of water

HYDERABAD: Telangana senior counsel CS Vaidyanathan on Wednesday submitted the water requirements of Telangana as per the Statement of Case of Telangana before Justice Brijesh Kumar’s Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II. He stated that AP will not be deprived of its due share but it seeks only fair and equitable apportionment of water between the two sibling states.

When Justice Brijesh Kumar enquired about how much water is going outside basin, Vaidyanathan stated that of the 512 tmcft internal arrangement made by the erstwhile AP, 323 tmcft is diverted to outside basin and only 189 tmcft is utilised inside basin.

The counsel also stated that allocating 555 tmcft of the 75 percent dependable water, AP will not get affected for its inside basin utilisations.

The counsel stated there were additional sources available for projects of AP and therefore, the water thus saved will be available for Telangana within the basin.

For the Krishna Delta System of AP, 43.2 tmcft of water is available under the drains and 80 tmcft Godavari water from diversion through Polavaram project are available, the Telangana advocate said.

Further, the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme has also been constructed by AP downstream of the Polavaram dam site, which has been serving the Krishna Delta System (KDS) since 2015.