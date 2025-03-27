Visakhapatnam police introduce drone surveillance to enhance crime prevention, public safety

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam city police have introduced drone policing to enhance crime prevention, detection, and overall safety in the city.
Speaking to TNIE, Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police (CP) Shanka Brata Bagchi stated that the initiative marks a significant step toward leveraging technology to tackle antisocial activities and bolster law enforcement efforts. Currently, six drones are operating in the city, and plans are in place to procure an additional 20 to 30 drones within the next three months, he added.
To ensure effective implementation, the city police aim to allocate two drones to every police station across the city. These drones are equipped with advanced day and night vision capabilities, searchlights, and sirens. They are designed not only to monitor isolated and hard-to-access areas but also to record footage that can be crucial in identifying and apprehending suspects. This will make it increasingly difficult for criminals to operate undetected, especially in locations where antisocial behaviors like open drinking, gambling, and drug abuse have been reported.
Additionally, Bagchi mentioned that the drones' ability to patrol remote areas ensures a more comprehensive reach of law enforcement. By using these flying sentinels, the police can identify potential trouble spots and respond proactively before crimes escalate. Bagchi emphasized that criminals now have "nowhere to hide" and urged them to abandon illegal activities, as either the police or the drones will catch them.
He stated that the primary goal of drone policing in Vizag is to prevent, detect, and monitor crimes while improving public safety. The deployment of drones is expected to act as both a deterrent for criminals and a reassurance for the city's residents. With the addition of drone surveillance, isolated locations that were previously considered risky will become safer. Additionally, Bagchi stressed that the presence of drones will reduce antisocial behaviors and help law enforcement maintain order more effectively.
Bagchi highlighted that the drones can also sound sirens to alert both the public and law enforcement in real-time during emergencies, ensuring faster responses to incidents. To optimize the use of this technology, special training programs have been initiated for city police officers. These training sessions aim to equip personnel with the necessary skills to operate drones efficiently and utilize their full potential in crime prevention and investigation.
With this pioneering move, Vizag joins the ranks of cities embracing innovative solutions to modern policing challenges. The police’s strategic adoption of drone technology not only underlines their commitment to improving public safety but also paves the way for more technologically advanced law enforcement practices in the future. As this initiative unfolds, the residents of Visakhapatnam city can look forward to a more secure and peaceful environment under the vigilant eyes of drone patrols.
The Commissioner of Police (CP) Shanka Brata Bagchi’s vision for a tech-enabled policing system promises to reduce crimes and make Vizag a model city for smart policing.