Visakhapatnam police introduce drone surveillance to enhance crime prevention, public safety

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam city police have introduced drone policing to enhance crime prevention, detection, and overall safety in the city.

Speaking to TNIE, Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police (CP) Shanka Brata Bagchi stated that the initiative marks a significant step toward leveraging technology to tackle antisocial activities and bolster law enforcement efforts. Currently, six drones are operating in the city, and plans are in place to procure an additional 20 to 30 drones within the next three months, he added.

To ensure effective implementation, the city police aim to allocate two drones to every police station across the city. These drones are equipped with advanced day and night vision capabilities, searchlights, and sirens. They are designed not only to monitor isolated and hard-to-access areas but also to record footage that can be crucial in identifying and apprehending suspects. This will make it increasingly difficult for criminals to operate undetected, especially in locations where antisocial behaviors like open drinking, gambling, and drug abuse have been reported.

Additionally, Bagchi mentioned that the drones' ability to patrol remote areas ensures a more comprehensive reach of law enforcement. By using these flying sentinels, the police can identify potential trouble spots and respond proactively before crimes escalate. Bagchi emphasized that criminals now have "nowhere to hide" and urged them to abandon illegal activities, as either the police or the drones will catch them.