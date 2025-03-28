Agriculture experts analyse soil health in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: As a part of a three-day state-level training programme for Agriculture and SERP officials, Rythu Sadhikara Samstha, with support from MANAGE, organised field visits to observe Natural Farming practices in Guntur, Palnadu, and Prakasam districts on Thursday.

In Palnadu district, officials visited Nagireddypalli, Chandrajupalem, and Gangireddypalem villages, where they interacted with farmers showcasing the Paddy A-Grade, ATM (Any Time Money), and Vegetable A-Grade Models. They also observed demonstrations on Seed Pelletization, Beejaamrutham, Drava Jeevamrutham, and Ghana Jeevamrutham, engaging with SHG women on financial sustainability and health interventions.

In Guntur district, the team visited Athota and Yerukalapudi villages, observing the ATM Model and intercropping methods. They analysed the impact of natural farming on soil health and productivity, comparing it with chemical farming methods.

In Prakasam district, officials visited Vellampalli, Karavadi, and Gadepalem villages, studying the Any Time Money and Bengal Gram A-Grade Models. They examined Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing, relay sowing, and bio-stimulant usage while interacting with SHG women.

Senior consultants Dr DV Raidu, C Chandrasekhar, and others participated in the visits on Thursday.