Andhra Pradesh government aims to make State slum-free by 2047: Minister Ponguru Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Ponguru Narayana announced that the State government is striving to make Andhra Pradesh slum-free by 2047, aligning with the broader vision of Swarna Andhra 2047.

Speaking at a workshop on the National Conference on Swarnandhra 2047 at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) in Vijayawada on Thursday, Narayana affirmed that the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Vision 2047 aims to make Andhra Pradesh a leader in all sectors by the time India celebrates its 100 years of independence in 2047.

Highlighting the importance of Amaravati in Vision 2047, the minister emphasised that the capital city has been planned in a way to ensure it sets a benchmark for high-quality living standards.

On the occasion, the MAUD minister expressed satisfaction over the allocation of funds for urban development by the Centre, calling on the city planners and architects to contribute their expertise in ensuring effective use of financial resources for urban transformation.

Chairman of the 20-Point Implementation Committee, Lanka Dinakar, stressed the need for sustainable urban development, infrastructure, and economic resilience through strategic investments and collaborations.

Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar underscored the need for meticulous planning to make Andhra Pradesh a State with a distinct identity, stating, “Miracles don’t happen overnight. While many Indian cities continue to struggle with urban planning and floodwater management, Amaravati is being developed as a well-planned, clean, and green city.”

Additionally, Urban planning experts also shared their insights on NITI Aayog policies, economic strategies, public governance, and city planning. TCPO Chief Planner N Dhiren, Dr Amogh Kumar Gupta, Dr Ramesh Srikonda and other key officials were among the participants.