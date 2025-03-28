CM Chandrababu Naidu to launch P4 policy in capital on March 30

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will launch the P-4 (Public, Private, People’s Partnership) Policy at the State level on Sunday, March 30, behind the State Secretariat in Amaravati.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, who reviewed the arrangements via video conference with district collectors and officials on Thursday, said the programme aims to eradicate poverty by facilitating interaction between high-net-worth individuals and economically weaker sections.

The P-4 initiative seeks to connect the wealthiest 10% of society (Margadarsi) with the bottom 20% (Bangarukutumbam) to provide financial support and upliftment. The government has already been receiving public suggestions on the policy. The launch coincides with the Ugadi festival, making Amaravati the venue for the inaugural event.

Self-help groups, students, farmers, and laborers from all assembly constituencies will attend the event, with approximately 11,500 people, including 3,000 women, expected to participate.

Special buses will transport attendees from districts across the state, with 7,000 people arriving from nearby districts such as Eluru, Krishna, NTR, and Guntur. Additionally, at least 500 people from Palnadu, East Godavari, and West Godavari and 300 from other districts will be present. Farther districts like Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Chittoor, Annamayya, Kurnool, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai will send 50 participants each.

The Chief Secretary directed district collectors and SPs to ensure proper traffic, security, and transport arrangements, ensuring the safe arrival and return of participants.