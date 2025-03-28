CM Naidu pledges support to minorities, ensures protection of Waqf properties

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding Waqf properties and uplifting the Muslim community during an Iftar dinner organised by the State government in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu emphasised the TDP’s consistent support for the Muslim community. Recalling his long-standing association with Iftar celebrations, he expressed his joy at participating in the event alongside Muslim religious leaders. “Ramadan is a sacred month that promotes discipline, charity, and spiritual reflection. I deeply respect the dedication of my Muslim brothers who fast throughout this holy month. The Quran teaches that those who are financially stable should support the poor, and I encourage everyone to follow this noble tradition,” he added.

Naidu highlighted that Muslims benefited significantly under the TDP’s governance. He mentioned that the government recently increased the honorarium for Imams to Rs 10,000 and for Muezzins to Rs 5,000. He also highlighted the budgetary allocation of Rs 5,434 crore for Muslim minorities — an increase of Rs 1,300 crore compared to the previous budget.