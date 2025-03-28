Elephant gives birth to calf in Manyam, villagers put on alert

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: A wild elephant gave birth to a calf on the outskirts of Venkatapuram village in Jiyyammavalasa mandal on Thursday, increasing the number of elephants in the Parvathipuram agency to eight.

The herd, which includes six other elephants, is roaming near Venkatapuram and Erukulapeta villages. Forest officials, alerted by locals, rushed to the spot and took precautionary measures to protect the calf.

As news spread, villagers gathered to see the newborn, but forest officials intervened to prevent human-animal conflict.

A high alert has been sounded in nearby villages, warning residents of possible elephant movement.

Elephant monitoring cell in-charge officer Manikanteswar urged people to stay away from the area.