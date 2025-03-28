Kondapi gets 18 tractors under Swachh Andhra for efficient disposal of waste

ONGOLE: The TDP-led NDA government is advancing towards the Swachh Andhra goal by implementing measures from the grassroots to higher levels. As part of the initiative, the government is distributing tractors to Gram Panchayats for waste disposal at Waste to Wealth centres, Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said.

On Thursday, the minister inaugurated and distributed 18 tractors at the Kondapi Mandal Parishad Development Officer’s office, benefiting 18 Gram Panchayats across six mandals in Kondapi assembly segment limits.

Swamy stated that under the Swachh Andhra plan, the government is providing one tractor to each Gram Panchayat with a population of 2,000. In the first phase, 903 tractors worth Rs 55.44 crore were procured through Swachh Andhra Corporation. Of these, 120 tractors worth Rs 7.36 crore were allocated to Prakasam district, including 18 tractors worth Rs 1.10 crore for Kondapi.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will launch the P-4 poverty eradication programme on Ugadi.