No Bag Day: Why Andhra Pradesh Government does not want students to carry books on Saturdays

VIJAYAWADA: The Education Department, led by HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, has introduced a series of reforms aimed at enhancing learning quality, reducing dropout rates and improving student engagement.

A key initiative among them is the introduction of ‘No Bag Day’ on Saturdays for students in Classes 1 to 10, promoting experiential and skill-based education. Every Saturday, students will participate in interactive activities such as quizzes, vocational training, debates, and sports competitions. The initiative aims to move away from rote learning and emphasise practical education.

“We are committed to transforming government schools into Centres of Excellence. The ‘No Bag Day’ initiative will equip students with essential skills while making learning enjoyable and meaningful,” said Lokesh.The initiative is part of the broader AP Model of Education, which aims to position government-run schools as national benchmarks. Skill-development activities, including club events, spoken English programmes, spelling competitions, vocational education, and fine arts, will be integrated into the curriculum. Special educators and career counsellors will conduct mental health awareness programmes and inclusive education activities to support holistic development.

A brief assessment will be conducted each ‘No Bag Day’ to reinforce learning. Club activities will follow a structured schedule to prepare students for state and national-level competitions. Value-based education sessions inspired by government advisor Chaganti Koteswara Rao will instill moral and ethical values. Mock parliamentary sessions will introduce students to governance, debate, and decision-making, while entrepreneurial activities will foster innovation and leadership.