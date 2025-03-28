OCTOPUS plans to set up third unit in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: A review meeting on the services of OCTOPUS (Organisation for Counter-Terrorist Operations) was held at the Visakhapatnam Collectorate on Thursday, emphasising the need for preparedness and awareness to tackle unexpected incidents, including terrorist attacks.

District Revenue Officer (DRO) Bhavani Shankar urged government and private offices to enhance security arrangements and follow safety protocols.

OCTOPUS State Operations Officer and DSP Jaggu Naidu, along with In-charge Officer DSP Madhusudhan Rao, outlined the organisation’s services, highlighting its role in countering unforeseen threats. They stated that OCTOPUS currently operates in Tirupati and Gannavaram, with plans to set up a third unit in Visakhapatnam. A video showcasing its training and operations was screened during the session.

Commending OCTOPUS, the DRO stressed the importance of understanding emergency procedures and responding effectively to crises. He called on departments, including fire, electricity, healthcare, police, traffic, and revenue, to stay alert and minimise casualties in emergencies.

Recalling past attacks such as the 1971 Pakistan strike, the Mumbai Taj Hotel attack, and the Hyderabad bombings at Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park, he noted that such incidents led to the strengthening of anti-terrorism units like OCTOPUS.

Officials were urged to participate in a mock drill scheduled for Thursday evening to enhance their preparedness.