Social media posts case: Andhra Pradesh HC grants bail to Sajjala, son

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to YSRCP senior leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, and his son Bhargav Reddy pertaining to a case registered by Obulavaripalli police against film actor Posani Krishna Murali with regard to objectionable social media posts.

Directing Sajjala and his son to submit two sureties of Rs 10,000 each, the court made it clear that the duo should cooperate with police in the case investigation.

Sajjala and his son filed petitions in the HC seeking anticipatory bail as there was a possibility of their arrest based on the statement given by Posani in the social media posts case. Appearing on behalf of the petitioners, senior advocate Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy argued that the police were using the statements of the co-accused for political vendetta. The police intended to arrest Sajjala and Bhargav based on the statement given by Posani, he said.

Additional Public Prosecutor Panini Somayaji informed that there are direct witnesses to prove that the petitioners had committed the crime. After hearing the arguments, Justice K Srinivasa Reddy granted conditional anticipatory bail to Sajjala and his son.

Tulasi Babu gets bail

The AP High Court granted bail to Kamepalli Tulasi Babu in the case filed by Nagarampalem police. While granting the bail, Justice Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao directed Tulasi Babu to cooperate with police in the case investigation. Based on the complaint lodged by former MP and Deputy Assembly Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju that Tulasi Babu was part of those who resorted to his custodial torture, Nagarampalem police filed a case against Tulasi Babu, and several others, and arrested him.