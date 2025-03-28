YSRCP candidate Ramagovinda elected as Chairman of Kadapa ZP

KADAPA: YSRCP candidate Muthyal Ramagovinda Reddy was unanimously elected ZP Chairman of YSR Kadapa district with TDP opting out of race due to lack of numbers and District Collector and Election Officer Dr Sridhar Cherukuri announcing the results.

ZPTC members Muthyala Prasad Chennayya (Porumamilla) and Kokkatam Venkata Bayapureddy (Vemula) proposed Muthyala Ramagovinda Reddy’s candidature. The District Collector administered the oath to the newly elected chairman, Ramagovinda Reddy. In the 50-member Zilla Parishad, YSRCP has an effective strength of 48, while TDP has only one member.

Earlier in the day, Ramagovinda Reddy filed his nomination with ZP CEO Obulamma in the presence of prominent leaders, including Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, YSRCP District President Ravindranath Reddy, Badvel MLA Dr Dasari Sudha, Rajampet MLA Akepati Amarnath Reddy, MLCs RV Ramesh Yadav, MV Ramachandra Reddy, and DC Govinda Reddy.

Addressing the gathering, Muthyala Ramagovinda Reddy expressed gratitude to former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, MP Avinash Reddy, MLC DC Govinda Reddy and other leaders for their support. He assured that he would be accessible to all ZPTC members and work towards solving constituency-related issues.

YSRCP took the ZP election seriously and issued a whip to ensure full attendance of its members. Notably, 92-year-old Sheikh Bhanu Sri, a ZPTC member from Galiveedu, YSR Kadapa, actively participated in the elections. Her son escorted her to the venue, where she signed the register and cast her vote, highlighting her enthusiasm for democratic participation.

YSRCP also secured multiple MPP Vice Chairperson posts in the district. In Khajipeta, Mummadi Swapna (supported by YSRCP leader Duggireddy Gangadhar Reddy) defeated Subbareddy (backed by former MLA S. Raghuramireddy). In Rayachoti, Bodireddy Nagasubbamma was elected as MPP Vice President-2. In Ontimitta, Nallagundu Lakshmidevi (Rachagudipalle MPTC) won the MPP Vice President-1 seat.