51 mandals in Andhra Pradesh to be declared as drought-hit

VIJAYAWADA: A decision in principle has been taken to declare 51 mandals in the State as drought-hit, and orders to this effect will be issued within two or three days, said Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodia.

Chairing the Drought Committee meeting held at the office of APSDMA in hybrid mode on Friday, Sisodia said the committee had meticulously examined the proposals submitted by the District Collectors and the relevant departments, and finalised its report to submit it to the government for approval.

The prevailing conditions in the mandals were assessed strictly as per the Drought Management Manual, ensuring a structured and data-driven approach.

The government is committed to addressing drought-related challenges, and the committee meeting is crucial in evaluating the severity of the situation across various districts, Sisodia said.

‘Govt will support drought-hit ryots in all aspects’

“The committee has considered multiple factors, including rainfall deficiency, crop conditions, groundwater level, and overall agricultural distress, before arriving at a decision on declaring the mandals as drought-hit,” he explained.

Sisodia assured that the government is taking all necessary measures to provide relief, and support to the affected regions. “The State administration is closely monitoring the situation, and once the official declaration is made, the government will take up relief measures as per protocols to support farmers affected by drought,” he said.

He further assured that the government remains committed to swift intervention, ensuring that necessary resources are mobilised to mitigate the impact of drought. “We will continue to assess the situation, and take further measures as needed to safeguard the livelihoods of the drought affected people,” he added.