Andhra Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav seeks Rs 259 crore from Centre

The health minister requested Rs 109 crore under NHM and Rs 150 crore as a performance incentive to the State.
Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav (L) with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on Friday.
Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav (L) with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on Friday.(Photo | Express)
VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has urged the Union government to allocate an additional Rs 259 crore to the State under the National Health Mission (NHM) and other schemes. The minister submitted the request to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on Friday.

With the financial year nearing its end, the Centre is reallocating funds under various schemes. The health minister requested Rs 109 crore under NHM and Rs 150 crore as a performance incentive to the State. During his visit, Yadav also met the Union ministers for tourism, law, and atomic energy, discussing issues related to the State.

He sought additional central assistance to strengthen these sectors and improve healthcare infrastructure.

