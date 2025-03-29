Andhra Pradesh Civil supplies corporation starts preps for Rabi paddy procurement from April

VIJAYAWADA: The 227th board meeting of the Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (APSCSCL) was held at the Civil Supplies headquarters in Vijayawada on Friday.

Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar chaired the meeting, which was attended by APSCSCL Chairman Thota Sudheer, Managing Director Manazir Jeelani Samoon, Commissioner Saurabh Gaur, and other board members.

Speaking on the occasion, Manohar asserted that the decisions made during the meeting would improve the corporation’s efficiency and enhance services for the people. He highlighted the successful procurement of 35.48 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from 5.61 lakh farmers during the Kharif season, with Rs 8,138 crore deposited into farmers’ accounts.

Training programmes for Rythu Sadhikara Kendrams (RSKs) will be taken up to streamline procurement for the next Kharif season, Manohar added. He assured that all arrangements have been made for Rabi procurement starting in April.

As part of the Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal scheme, 1.14 lakh metric tonnes of fine rice are being supplied to student hostels. Plans are underway to introduce millets — including ragi, korra, and sajja — at fair-price shops to promote millet consumption. Awareness campaigns will also be conducted to encourage farmers to increase millet production.

Regarding the Deepam-2 scheme, Manohar stated that the coalition government is providing three free gas cylinders per year to economically weaker families. The deadline for availing the first free cylinder is March 31, with 98 lakh beneficiaries already receiving it. Cylinders can be booked once every four months, with delivery assured within 24 hours in urban areas and 48 hours in rural areas. Refunds for the paid amount will be credited within 48 hours. A toll-free helpline (1967) has been set up for complaints, he reiterated.