VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced Andhra Pradesh’s ambitious plans, including setting up Quantum Valley in Amaravati with the help of IIT Madras.

Speaking at the All India Research Scholars Summit (AIRSS) 2025 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Friday, Naidu recalled his foresight in establishing Hyderabad’s Hitech City in 1995, and emphasised the importance of AI, urging students to develop practical use cases. Andhra Pradesh is collaborating with IIT Madras, IBM, TCS, and the Government of India to advance Deep Technology, he revealed.

Exuding confidence that India’s future belongs to young scholars and entrepreneurs, Naidu acknowledged the role of IIT Madras in knowledge dissemination, and praised its contribution to startups like Agnikul Cosmos and Mindgrove Technologies, which have placed India at the forefront of space and semiconductor innovation.

He reflected on India’s economic journey, recalling the pre-liberalisation mixed economy, and impact of 1992 economic reforms. He mentioned how deregulation in the telecom sector, based on his recommendation, helped drive digital transformation. He recounted his meeting with Bill Gates in the 1990s, which led to Microsoft’s establishment in Hyderabad, and highlighted the role of Telugu leaders like Satya Nadella in global technology.

Naidu spoke about India’s digital revolution, citing Aadhaar and UPI as examples of successful innovations. By December 2024, India had achieved 1,673 crore UPI transactions with an annual value exceeding $2.4 trillion. He projected India’s rapid economic growth from the world’s fifth largest economy in 2021 to potentially reaching first or second place by 2047.