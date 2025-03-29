Gas tanker leak sparks massive fire after collision in Chittoor, one injured

CHITTOOR: A major accident was averted on Saturday morning when a gas tanker collided with a container vehicle. The tanker's leak caused a fire near Bodabandla Cross in the Chittoor district.

According to the police, the tanker had suffered a tire puncture, and the driver was in the process of fixing it. Meanwhile, the container vehicle carrying an auto-load approached from behind and collided with the tanker. Due to the impact, the gas tanker started leaking, leading to a massive fire.

The container driver sustained injuries in the accident and was immediately shifted to Chittoor Government Hospital for treatment.

Upon information, firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to bring the flames under control.

Bangarupalem Police Station Circle inspector Kathi Srinivasulu arrived at the scene, regulated traffic, and ensured the smooth movement of vehicles.