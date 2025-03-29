Major reforms in Intermediate education from 2025-26

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is set to come up with a series of reforms from the academic year 2025-26.

Following the instructions of HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, these reforms, evolved based on feedback from the public, stakeholders, parents, students, and academicians, aim to enhance the quality of education, promote interdisciplinary learning, and align the Intermediate system with national standards.

A key change is the revision of the syllabus in line with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023, ensuring that students engage meaningfully with the material rather than resorting to rote memorisation. As part of this initiative, first year Intermediate students will have new textbooks from the next academic year, while second year students will transition to revised textbooks by 2026-27. The revision process was carried out by a Subject Committee comprising university professors, degree college lecturers, and junior lecturers, covering subjects in science, arts, humanities, and languages.

To provide students with greater flexibility and encourage multidisciplinary learning, the BIE is introducing new subject combinations. Mathematics-A and Mathematics-B will be integrated into a single subject, Mathematics, while Botany and Zoology will be merged into Biology. Additionally, students will have a wider range of elective and additional subject options. English will remain a compulsory subject, while second language options include Telugu, Sanskrit, Hindi, Urdu, Arabic, Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Persian and French. Students can also choose from main subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Economics, Commerce, and Civics, as well as minor subjects such as Geography, Logic, Public Administration, and Modern Languages.