No services under Vaidya Seva from April 7

VIJAYAWADA/RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Hospitals empanelled under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme have announced their decision to suspend medical services from April 7 unless the State government clears outstanding dues amounting to Rs 3,500 crore.

The Andhra Pradesh Specialty Hospital Association (ASHA) has repeatedly appealed to the Chief Minister, ministers, and senior officials. However, with no resolution in sight, hospitals claim they have no choice but to escalate their protest. ASHA representatives have submitted petitions to District Collectors across the State and plan to meet MLAs and MLCs on March 30, urging intervention to address the financial crisis that has left many private hospitals struggling to sustain operations. ASHA State President Dr Kurukuri Vijayakumar and East Godavari District President Dr Arun, along with other association members, met East Godavari District Collector P Prasanthi and submitted a representation outlining their grievances.

ASHA asserted that network hospitals are under severe financial distress due to prolonged payment delays. Many hospitals, particularly those run by individual doctors, are struggling to manage operations, pay staff salaries, and procure medical supplies. Despite multiple representations and meetings with government officials, the issue remains unresolved, leaving hospitals with no alternative but to halt services under the scheme.