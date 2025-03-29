Union Minister Shripad Naik inaugurates 1 MW solar park at AMTZ

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik inaugurated a 1 MW solar park at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) on Friday, marking the launch of phase II of the zone’s renewable energy initiative.

He reviewed AMTZ’s solar-powered tricycle, a mobility solution designed to assist persons with disabilities, highlighting the integration of clean energy with assistive technology for inclusive healthcare solutions. During the event, several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between AMTZ and various institutions to foster research, development, and production in the MedTech sector.

Naik praised AMTZ’s role in reducing import dependency and promoting local innovation in medical technology. “AMTZ is making Bharat Atmanirbhar in medical tech,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Sharma, Managing Director and CEO of AMTZ, emphasised the zone’s commitment to sustainability.

“We aim to set new benchmarks in renewable energy adoption with innovations like the solar-powered tricycle and solar park,” he added.