Vijayawada CID court extends YSRCP leader Vamsi’s remand to April 9

VIJAYAWADA: The CID court extended the remand of YSRCP leader and former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan until April 9 in connection with the Gannavaram TDP office attack case.

Vamsi, listed as A71, was scheduled to appear before the court on Friday as his previous remand ended on March 28. He was brought from Vijayawada District Jail, where he has been held in multiple cases. After the court’s decision, he was sent back to the same jail.

Meanwhile, his bail petition in the same case was dismissed on Thursday.

In the Satyavardhan kidnap case, Vamsi’s remand was extended until April 8, while in a land-grabbing case, the court remanded him until April 1.

Vamsi was arrested on February 13 on charges of abduction, intimidation, and extortion after prime eyewitness M Satyavardhan lodged a complaint against him.

Based on the complaint, police registered cases under BNS sections for kidnapping, extortion, and criminal intimidation.

Following his arrest, police unearthed past cases against Vamsi, leading to continuous remands in the kidnap and TDP office attack cases. His remand was previously extended on February 25, March 11, March 25, April 8, and April 9.

His bail petition in the Satyavardhan kidnap case was also dismissed on Friday.