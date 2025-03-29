West Godavari district turns water hyacinth into opportunity for ryots

VIJAYAWADA: In a pioneering initiative, the West Godavari district administration has launched a water hyacinth composting project, the first of its kind in the state, to address environmental concerns while promoting sustainable agriculture.

The project, involving women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs), transforms the invasive aquatic weed into nutrient-rich organic fertiliser, creating both ecological and economic benefits.

Implemented in Siddapuram (Akiveedu Mandal), Gollavanithippa (Bhimavaram mandal), and the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Undi, the initiative not only improves water flow in irrigation canals but also provides rural women with a new source of income.

West Godavari District Collector Chadalawada Nagarani, who spearheaded the project, emphasised its dual impact. “The excessive growth of water hyacinth in irrigation canals is obstructing water flow. By converting it into fertiliser, we are not only addressing this issue but also turning it into a valuable resource,” she told TNIE.

Encouraging industrial participation in the project, she presented the initiative to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the collectors’ conference, highlighting its economic and environmental significance.

The composting model is designed for economic sustainability, with a single unit capable of producing five metric tonnes (MT) of compost annually.