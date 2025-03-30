Dy CM Pawan, Minister Satya Kumar hails TDP’s legacy, contribution

VIJAYAWADA: On the occasion of the TDP’s 43rd Formation Day, leaders extended greetings while highlighting the party’s legacy and contributions to Andhra Pradesh and national politics.

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, in a post on X, reflected on TDP’s journey since its founding in 1982 by Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) as an alternative political platform in united Andhra Pradesh. He expressed happiness over the party completing 42 years and stepping into its 43rd year.

“Since its inception, TDP has introduced revolutionary changes and emerged as a key force in national politics, always standing by the people,” he stated. Kalyan extended his wishes to TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, national secretary Nara Lokesh, state president Palla Srinivasulu, and party activists.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav also conveyed his wishes on X, describing TDP as a trendsetter in national politics with a 60% success rate in elections.

“With six wins in ten elections, TDP is the most successful regional party in large states and has played a key role in forming governments at the Centre,” he noted.