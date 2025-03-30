Entire country should take call on One Nation, One Election: Former VP Venkaiah Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: The entire country should take a call on the One Nation, One Election, former Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday.

Leading discussions on the significance, challenges, and impact of holding simultaneous elections in India at the Venue Function Hall in Vijayawada, Venkaiah Naidu emphasised the need for a national consensus on the issue. “This is not just a government initiative but a decision the entire country should take together,” he said.

The former Vice-President pointed out that simultaneous elections are not a new concept, as India followed this system in 1952, 1957, 1962, and 1967 under Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. He noted that PM Modi’s push for One Nation, One Election is aimed at reducing election expenditure and minimising governance disruptions.

Highlighting the financial burden of frequent elections, Venkaiah Naidu cited that MLAs spend between Rs 20 crore and Rs 30 crore per election, often prioritising recouping their expenses over governance. He stressed the need for a stronger anti-defection law to prevent party switching and ensure political stability. He also criticised populist schemes that strain state finances, urging leaders to focus on long-term development and education.

Delivering the presidential address, retired High Court Judge Dr B Siva Shankara Rao endorsed the initiative, stating that simultaneous elections would streamline governance and reduce unnecessary by-elections caused by political instability. He noted that a committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind has conducted an extensive study on its feasibility.

The conference was attended by Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, MLAs Y Sujana Chowdhury, Kamineni Srinivas, and Dr PV Parthasarathy, along with industry leaders and academics. One Nation, One Election convener V Surya Narayana Raju and other dignitaries were also present.

